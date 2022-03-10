Amritsar East Election Result 2022 LIVE: Battle of prestige between Navjot Singh Sidhu, Bikram Singh Majithia

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Amritsar East Election Result 2022

Amritsar East is an assembly constituency in Punjab. In 2017, this constituency was won by the Indian National Congress. Amritsar East under Amritsar district of Punjab State.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is contesting from Amritsar East in Punjab elections 2022. COMPLETE COVERAGE OF PUNJAB ELECTIONS

In 2017 too, Navjot Singh Sidhu had won the seat by defeating Rajesh Kumar Honey from Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 42809 votes. Amritsar East Assembly constituency is falling under Amritsar Lok sabha constituency. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Indian National Congress candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla won from Amritsar Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 99626 votes by defeating Hardeep Singh Puri from Bharatiya Janata Party.

AAP's Jeevanjot Kaur, Bikram Singh Majithia of Akali Dal will be up against Navjot Singh Sidhu from Amritsar East.