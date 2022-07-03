Aadhaar card to be used for electoral registration in Chandigarh; election rule amendments issued

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Aadhaar to be used for electoral registration in Chandigarh

Highlights Election Commission has conveyed the amendments made by the Ministry of Law and Justice

Updated forms will be used in the upcoming Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls

The AEROs were also briefed about the amendments in the forms

Aadhaar card will now be used for electoral registration in Chandigarh, an official release stated. On the direction of Election Commission, Aadhaar will be collected from the registered electors of Chandigarh, the release said.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Chandigarh on Friday chaired a meeting concerning Chandigarh Parliamentary Constituency, regarding the latest amendments in election rules which are to be implemented from August 1, 2022.

District Election Officer, Electoral Registration Officer and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AERO) were present in the meeting.

The official release said Election Commission has conveyed the amendments made by the Ministry of Law and Justice in the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and the Representation of the People Act, 1951 vide the Election Laws (Amendment) Act 2021.

"The amendments will cover the following aspects -- Use of Aadhaar for electoral registration purposes. On the direction of the Election Commission, Aadhaar will be collected from the registered electors of Chandigarh," the release said.

It said there will be multiple qualifying dates from August 1 2022 and elaborated that there will be four qualifying dates - January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 for enrolment in electoral rolls.

Updated forms mentioned in the latest instructions will be used in the upcoming Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls.

The AEROs were also briefed about the amendments in the forms.

AEROs were directed to provide training regarding the amendments in election rules, IT applications (Garuda App, NVSP, Voter Portal and ERO Net) to the BLOs working under their jurisdiction.

The Chief Electoral Officer also reviewed the progress of the disposal of forms.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Covid-19: Chandigarh issues health advisory as cases spike again | Do's and dont's