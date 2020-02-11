Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Tuglakabad Constituency Result LIVE

Tuesday, February 11, 2020
     
New Delhi Published on: February 11, 2020 8:00 IST
Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Tughlakabad Constituency Results | LIVE

Tughlakabad Constituency Result LIVE: In Tughlakabad assembly constituency, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Sahi Ram is facing off against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Vikram Bidhuri and Congress's Shubham Sharma. Sahi Ram is the sitting MLA of Tughlakabad constituency. In the 2015 Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, Sahi Ram had defeated BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri by a comfortable margin. 

Congress has won this constituency four times out of the nine Delhi elections. Whereas BJP has won this constituency three times and IND and AAP have won one time each.

Tughlakabad is one of the 70 assembly seats in Delhi. Tughlakabad assembly constituency falls under South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

There are about 1,02,831 eligible voters in this constituency.

Voting for Tughlakabad in current elections took place on February 8.

