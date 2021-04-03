PM Modi came to Assam 35 times, Manmohan Singh didn't visit the state even 10 times in 10 years: Nadda

Image Source : ANI Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Assam 35 times while his predecessor Dr Manmohan Singh could not come here even for 10 times in 10 years. Speaking to ANI, Nadda also said that it was only in PM Modi's regime that Bhupen Hazarika -- the identity of Assam -- was conferred with the prestigious Bharat Ratna.

Speaking regarding the development of Assam, Nadda said, "For development, we completed the Bogibeel Bridge. Prime Minister Narendra Modi came 35 times to Assam, while Manmohan Singh ji did not come to the state even 10 times in 10 years. Rs 8,000 crores royalty on gas was given by Modiji, why Manmohan Singh ji was not able to do that? The infrastructure work like roads, highways, and bridges is going on under the leadership of Modiji."

"AIIMS is being set up and for that, more than Rs 1100 crores are being spent. Six medical colleges have been given to Assam in the last five years. Six super specialty blocks have been given to Assam in the last five years. So there is a new way of development of the state," he added.

Further talking about other development works, the BJP president said that under the Swach Bharat Mission, approximately 59 lakh toilets have been made in the state. "We don't ask anyone's religion. We believe in Sabka saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishvaas. In Ayushman Bharat who comes -- ragpickers, maids, servants, rickshaw pullers and the poor people."

He further said: "We fought polls on three points -- security, development, and protection of culture in Assam. If we talk of culture then Gopinath Bordoloi was given Bharat Ratna by Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji and it has increased the pride of Assam. Bharat Ratna was given to Bhupen Hazarika not by Congress but by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji."

Congress doesn't know 'Lok Sewa', only guarantees 'Ghotala': Nadda

Expressing confidence that National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will again form the government in Assam, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda attacked Congress party saying "the only guarantee expected from them is that they will do scam wherever they go."

Speaking on five guarantees promised by Mahajot (Grand Alliance) to tea garden workers in Assam, Nadda said, "Their five guarantees also included Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA). How can a state law overrule a law passed by the Union Parliament? They are misleading people.

This is how they have deceived people... The other name of Congress is 'lie'. I can give you one guarantee that wherever the Congress will go, they will do Ghotala (scam). They don't know anything about Lok Sewa (Public service)."

He slammed the previous Congress Government in Assam for not working for tea garden workers and said the opposition party is doing 'political tourism' in the state.

"What did they (Congress) do in 40 years. What did Gogoji's (Tarun Gogoi) government do in 15 years? Tea garden workers were there when Congress was in government. They are coming in and doing political tourism here and explaining things to people. Do they know that under the 'Assam Chah

Bagicha Dhan Puraskar Mela Scheme', we gave an amount of Rs 8,000 to 8 lakh tea garden workers? But did they do? What is their history?" asked the BJP president.

He said when was Health Minister, the government gave 130 mobile medical units to the tea garden workers.

"When there were job losses, Sabranad Sonowal brought in a scheme to give Rs 12,000 to pregnant women, which is now increased to 18,000. The roads on which the Congress is traveling and making promises are constructed by Sabranand Sonowal and the BJP government," Nadda said.

He added that the people of Assam have made up their minds and have blessed the NDA alliance in the state.

A voter turnout of 76 and 75 percent was registered in the first two phases of the assembly elections held on March 27 and April 1 respectively. The third and final phase of polling will be held on April 6.



