Dharmadam Constituency Result LIVE: Will Pinarayi Vijayan retain power in the state?

Dharmadam Kerala Election 2021 Results Live Updates: Pinarayi Vijayan of CPI(M) is a contest against C K Padmanabhan of BJP from Dharmadam constituency seat in Kerala Assembly Election 2021.

Dharmadam is a key constituency for a single reason that CM Pinarayi Vijayan is contesting to retain his seat. BJP has fielded former state President CK Padmanabhan and Congress has pitched C Raghunath against Vijayan.

The Dharmadam Assembly Constituency of Kerala state is currently held by Pinarayi Vijayan of CPI (M). In the 2016 Kerala Assembly Elections, he beat Mambaram Divakaran of Congress by 36905 votes. Pinarayi Vijayan got 56.84 percent of the votes.

