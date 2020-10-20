Bihar Assembly election 2020: Amit Shah exudes confidence to retain power with two-thirds majority

Image Source : FILE Bihar Assembly election 2020: NDA will retain power with two-thirds majority, says Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Shah has exuded confidence that the ruling NDA in Bihar will retain power with two-thirds majority and that Nitish Kumar will be the Chief Minister.

“We will win with a two-third majority and Nitish Kumar will be our Chief Minister… Results will be very good,” he told Zee News on Monday evening. "Social equations are in our favour," he added.

He said tha Nitish Kumar has done "concrete work" in taking the state on the path of development. Lashing out at the opposition, the Union Home minister said that the grand alliance constituents are only making 'blank promises'.

“I think the people of Bihar would like the concrete work done by the NDA government. Therefore, we will win the Bihar election with a very good majority,” he said.

The frmer BJP national president said that people of Bihar will certainly compare the 10 years of Congress rule, 15 years of Lalu Prasad Yadav and 15 years of Nitish Kumar. “25 years of rule — 10 years under Congress and 15 years under RJD — has ruined Bihar,” he said.

When he was asked about the LJP's decision to go solo in elections, Shah said that LJP is no longer part of NDA in Bihar. “There are only four parties — HAM, JD(U), VIP and BJP — in NDA in Bihar.”

The LJP was a constituent of the NDA but had no representation in Nitish Kumar’s Cabinet. The LJP had joined ranks with the BJP after Nitish’s exit ahead of the 2014 general elections. When Nitish returned to the NDA in 2017, the LJP was already a constituent of the NDA. The LJP got one berth, but its minister Pashupati Paras had to resign after he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Hajipur in the general elections held in May 2019. The LJP has only two MLAs in the outgoing Legislative Assembly.

The state is slated to go to the polls in three-phase between October 28 and November 7. Results will be declared on November 10. While Nitish Kumar is seeking a fourth consecutive win, it is be a do or die battle for RJD which is led by jailed RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tejashwi.

