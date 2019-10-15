Image Source : TWITTER @BJPINDIA Bharat Ratna for Mahatma Phule, Vir Savarkar. 1 crore jobs and housing. Here's what BJP's manifesto promises

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working President JP Nadda and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday released the manifesto for the upcoming assembly election to the state of Maharashtra.

Describing the poll manifesto as a 'Sankalp Patra', the BJP demanded Bharat Ratna demand for Jyotiba Phule and his wife Savitribai Phule and Vir Savarkar.

The promises made in the manifesto are:

1 crore jobs in next 5 years.

House for all

Construction of 30,000 km roads in rural areas

Till 2022, all Maharashtra home will have pure drinking water.

Sanitary napkin at Rs1/- for women

Bharat Ratna demand for Jyotiba Phule, Savitri Bai Phule, and Savarkar

All martyr's family (army, paramilitary and police) to be rehabilitated

Maharashtra farmers to be given 12 hours of electricity daily

Maharashtra will be made drought-free in next 5 years.

All the village panchayat to be connected via broadband internet

5 lakh crore in infrastructure.

Ambedkar memorial to be completed by 2020.

Every district to have a yoga centre

Every district to have ATAL Vigyan Kendra

Making Maharashtra trillion-dollar economy and making Maharashtra be 1st state in India to do so.

Govt hospital to have increased Ayurvedic treatment facility.

In Maharashtra, BJP is contesting Assembly elections in an alliance with Shiv Sena.

BJP ally Shiv Sena released its manifesto for the Maharashtra Assembly elections on October 12 with a plethora of promises to woo voters including establishing a chain of 1000 'Bhojnalaya' (eateries) across the state that would serve quality and nutritious food at a meager cost of Rs 10.

The elections for 288-member assembly will be held on October 21 while the counting will be taken up on the 24th of the month.