UGC warns edtech companies offering degree courses online in association with foreign universities

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has warned edtech companies offering degree, and diploma courses in online mode in association with foreign universities that are not recognised by it, officials informed.

"It has been observed that many Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) and colleges have entered into collaborative agreements with foreign-based educational institutions or providers not recognised by the commission and have been facilitating the issuance of foreign degrees to the students," UGC Secretary Manish Joshi said.

"Any such kind of collaboration or arrangement is not recognised by the UGC and, accordingly, the degrees issued subsequent to such collaboration arrangement are also not recognised by the commission," he added.

Joshi said it has also come to the UGC's notice that some edtech companies are advertising in newspapers, social media and television, offering degree and diploma programmes in online mode in association with some foreign universities and institutions.

"Such a franchisee arrangement is not permissible and any such programme or degree shall not have UGC recognition. Action will also be taken against all the defaulting edtech companies as well as the HEIs under applicable regulations," Joshi added.

"Students and the general public are advised to exercise due caution and any enrolment in such courses will be at their own risk," Joshi added.

