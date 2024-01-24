UGC instructs universities to make live streaming arrangements for Pariksha Pe Charcha scheduled for Jan 29

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PPC 2024 to be telecasted on various platforms

The seventh edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 will be conducted on January 29. In this session, PM Modi will interact with the students, teachers, and parents at Bharat Manadampam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi from 11 am onwards. As per the official intimation, this year, a total of 26,31,698 registrations were received for the PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha Programme.

According to My govt portal, more than 205.62 students, 14.93 lakh teachers and 5.69 lakh parents have enrolled for the programme. Approximately, 4,000 students will get a chance to interact with PM Modi during the programme.

During the PPC 2024 programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share advice, and tips, on cracking board exams in a stress-free manner. This initiative aims to bring together parents, students, teachers, and society to foster an environment where the unique individuality of each child is celebrated, encouraged, and allowed to express itself fully, reads the official website.

UGC urges Higher Education Institutions to make arrangements for live-streaming

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released an important notice regarding the seventh edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024. The commission has requested Higher Education Institutions to make arrangements for live-streaming on January 29. The official notice reads, 'The higher educational institutions are requested to display the above at prominent places and also to disseminate the information with the students and faculty members.'' The notice further reads the programme will be telecasted on various platforms including All India Radio Medium Wave, All India Radio FM Channel, live web streaming on websites of PMO, Ministry of Education, Doordarshan, MyGov.in and YouTube channel of MoE, Facebook Live and Swayamprabha channels of MOE.'