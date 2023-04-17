Tripura: Govt schools will remain shut this week due to severe heatwave condition

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tripura government announces closure of all state-run and state-aided schools for a week

Tripura: Due to severe heatwave conditions, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday announced that all government schools in the state will remain shut from April 18 to 23.

In a Facebook post, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said, ''The scorching heat may adversely impact the health of the students''.

Keeping this matter in mind, the government has announced the closure of all state-run and state-aided schools for a week. Also, he appealed to the private schools in the state to do the same in view of the prevailing weather condition.

Tripura has 4,226 state-run and state-aided schools with 7.02 lakh students.

However, colleges and universities in the state will function as usual, officials said.

The mercury is hovering around 37 degrees Celsius in Tripura over the last three days. According to a report from IMD Agartala, the next five days in the state would remain warmer. The temperature may reach 40 degrees but there is no chance of exceeding the temperature by more than 40 degrees. Yesterday's temperature was recorded at 38.9 degrees which were higher than the normal temperature and such hot weather would continue for the next five days. However, there are no chances of rain in the coming days.

