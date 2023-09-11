Schools in THESE districts of Uttarakhand will remain closed today due to heavy rain

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Schools in some districts of Uttarakhand will remain closed today, September 11

School closed news, Uttrakhand School closed news, School closed in Uttrakhand: Due to heavy rains in Uttrakhand, several schools in some districts are closed today, September 11.

District Magistrate of Champawat has announced a holiday for all schools for primary to class 12. Following this decision, the Uddham Singh Nagar District Magistrate has also declared a holiday for the students in primary through 12 classes.

According to the official notice released by the Champawat District Magistrate, the weather forecast predicted heavy rainfall, lightning with thunder in certain areas, and extended periods of intense rain on September 11. Following this announcement, the district magistrate has issued orders for a holiday in all schools in the district.

The official notice reads, 'In view of the warning issued by the India Meteorological Department, Dehradun on September 11, all the educational institutions from Class 1 to 12 in all government, nongovernment, and private schools of champawat district and orders are passed to declare one day holiday for students of all Anganwadi centers.

The district magistrate has declared a holiday for all schools including Anganwadi schools, covering classes 1 to 12 after the weather forecast prediction. Students and parents have been advised to contact their respective schools to know the details of the closure of schools.