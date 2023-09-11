All schools in Lucknow will remain closed today due to weather conditions

Follow us on Image Source : FILE School closed in Lucknow today, September 11

School closed news, Lucknow school closed news: The administration of Lucknow has decided to close all government, nongovernment and private schools in the state in view of continued rainfall and deteriorating weather conditions. The department has issued a notice in this regard on September 11.

The Metrological department has issued a red alert in the state predicting heavy rain fall till September 12. After that, the state government decided to close all schools till Class 12 on September 12.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru Bandh: Several schools to remain closed on September 11 due to private transport strike

The official notice reads, 'In view of the alert of heavy rainfall with lighting issued by the Indian Meterological Department and the bad weather in the state for the last few hours, all government, non-government, and private schools upto class 12 of all boards in urban and rural areas of Lucknow will remain closed on Monday, September 12.' Further, it has been advised to ensure strict compliance. The authenticity of this order can be checked at the administration's website, 'lucknow.nic.in, according to the official notice.

Read official notice

Further, the administration has said that in view of the severe lightning and heavy rain issued by the Meteorological Department, no helper will go out in the city. There is a possibility of severe lightning. The residents have been advised to avoid contact with unsafe water stay in their homes.