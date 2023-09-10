Bengaluru Bandh: Several schools to remain closed on September 11 due to private transport strike

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Several schools to remain closed

Several schools in Bengaluru (Karnataka) will remain closed on September 11 in view of the strike called by the Federation of Private Transport Associations. Some schools where transport facilities in the city depend on private vehicles have declared a holiday. The union has informed that over five thousand private schools vehicles will participate in the strike.

According to the report, there will be a ban on private vehicles from 12 o'clock tonight, which includes more than seven lakh vehicles of more than 32 organizations. All those students and parents who rely on autos, taxis and private buses will not get transportation facilities to school on Monday, September 11.

Students must confirm with their school

Students and parents are advised to visit their respective schools for confirmation as some schools have declared holidays, especially in the Central Business District area, causing confusion among parents. The effect is more likely for those who use private transport instead of government transport.

Outline of Bengaluru Bandh

As per the Private Transport Associations, the transportation facilities will be stopped from midnight on Sunday. The union has requested to maintain the same situation till Monday midnight. It has been planned to take out a massive march into the city. The union has also requested the drivers from other districts of the state to participate in the protest and procession