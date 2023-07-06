School closed in THESE states due to heavy rainfall, check list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE State wise school holiday list due to heavy rain alert

School holidays in various states due to heavy rainfall alert: In view of heavy rainfall, many states have made the school closed announcement. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a notice regarding heavy rainfalls in various parts of the country, promoting authorities to take precautionary measures and ensure the safety of students and staff.

Kerala

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in Kannur and Kasaragod districts and an orange alert in seven other districts of the state for the day, according to news agency PTI. In response to the weather forecast, the schools declared a holiday in many districts.

ALSO READ | UGC NET 2023 June answer key released on ugcnet.nic.in; raise objections if any by July 8

According to the local media reports, the holiday has been declared for all educational institutions including professional colleges, in Kannur district today, July 6. Apart from Kannur and Kozhikode, schools in Kasaragod, Palakkad, Thrissur, and Kottayam districts will remain shut as well.

Karnataka

Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district authorities declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Thursday, July 5 in view of the orange alert issued by IMD forecasting heavy downpours and gusty winds. The district administration directed all the Anganwadi centers, primary and high schools, undergraduate colleges, and government-aided and private schools to remain shut. Parents have been asked to be careful with their children and that they should not allow them to go to low-lying areas, lakes, or any place where is water.

Goa

In view of the heavy rain, the state education department announced one day holiday for schools from class 1 to 12. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an incessant rain alert for the state predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy rainfall.

ALSO READ | OJEE 2023 counselling: Registration commences at ojee.nic.in, check how to apply