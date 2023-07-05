OJEE 2023 counselling: Registration commences tomorrow at ojee.nic.in, check how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV OJEE 2023 counselling registration date

OJEE 2023 counselling: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee (OJEEC) will start OJEE 2023 online registration for admission to various courses today, July 5, 2023. Candidates who have qualified in the Odisha Joint Entrance examination and are willing to appear in the counselling process can register themselves at the official portal of OJEE at ojee.nic.in. Application submissions must be received by July 12, 2023.

OJEE 2023 counselling: How to apply?

Visit the OJEE's official website Click on the notification link that reads, 'OJEE 2023 counselling registration link' It will take you to the login page and you need to register yourself as a new user Fill up the application form, make payment of counselling fees and click on submit Download the confirmation page and save it for future reference

OJEE 2023 counselling registration: Important Dates

According to the official schedule, the list of seat allotment will publish on July 12, 2023, based on the choices filled in by the candidates. The candidates will be able to submit their choices from July 14, 2023. onwards using their candidate passwords. From July 16 to July 18, 2023, data reconciliation, verification, and seat allocation validation will take place. For more updates, candidates should visit the official website.

The counselling round will be held for admission to Technical Undergraduate Courses like B. Tech, B. Arch, B. Plan, B. CAT, and Integrated M.Sc. in various State Govt and Pritvate Colleges/Institutes/ Universities.

