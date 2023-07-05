ICAI CA November 2023 exam dates announced at icai.org, check final, inter and foundation course schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE ICAI CA November 2023 exam dates out

ICAI CA November 2023 exam date: The Institute of Charted Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the chartered accountant November 2023 exam dates today, July 5, 2023. 2023. The schedule can be downloaded from the official ICAI website, icai.org.

The announcement of the exams has been done by ICAI on its social handle. According to the official notice, the exam for the foundation course will be conducted on 24, 26, 28, and 30 December 2023, the intermediate exam will be conducted in two groups - group 1, and group 2. Group 1 exam will be conducted on November 2, 4, 6, and 8 and Group 2 exam will be conducted on November 10, 13, 15 and 17. The final course exam will be conducted on November 1, 3, 5, and 7 for group 1 and for group 2, the exam will be conducted on November 9, 11, 14 and 16. The exams will be conducted between 2 to 5 PM while the exam for papers 3 & 4 for the foundation course will be conducted between 2 to 4 and the final elective exam will be conducted from 2 to 6 pm.

On November 9 and 11, 2023, the international taxation assessment test will take place, and on November 9, 11, 14 and 16, 2023, the technical examination for insurance and risk management for Modules I through IV will be conducted. As per the notice, no exam will take place on November 12, 2023 due to Diwali, a mandatory (gazetted) Central Government holiday, under F. No. 12/5/2022-JCA-2 dated 16.06.2022 issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievance and Pensions, Government of India. The exams will be conducted in India and 8 overseas exam centres including Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Thimpu (Bhutan), Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu (Nepal), Kuwait and Muscat.

ICAI CA November 2023 exam: Online filling up of exam forms

According to the official notice, the candidates can apply for foundation, intermedia, and final exams online at eservices.icai.org for November/December 2023 exam and also pay the requisite exam fee. These forms will be submitted between August 2 and 23. The candidates will be able to submit the application with late fee by August 30.

ICAI CA November 2023 exam fee

For India Centre

Single Group - Rs. 1500

Both Groups - Rs. 2700

For Overseas Centre