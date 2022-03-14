Pi Day 2022: History, significance and amazing facts that you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Pi Day 2022: The story and its importance

Pi Day 2022: The concept of mathematics has evolved manifold over a millennium. March 14th is celebrated as Pi Day. Pi, an important mathematical consonant’s value is calculated to be 3.14.

Pi Day is celebrated on the 14th day of the 3rd month of the calendar year as when it is written in a month-day format, it is written as 3/14 , which constitutes the first three important digits of Pi.

The story of the origin of Pi Day is equally fascinating. It was first organized by a renowned physicist Lawry Shaw in 1988 at the San Francisco Exploratorium. The event was celebrated by the scientists eating a lot of fruit pies. In 2019, Pi Day was also designated as the ‘International Day of Mathematics’ by UNESCO.

Pi is basically used to find out the area and circumference of the circle. At schools, the value of Pi is often memorized by students in a thorough manner. Without knowing this, any student will never be able to pass mathematical assessments. Such is the value of Pi in a student’s life.

The Pi value plays a crucial role in understanding universal truths and some mathematical concepts. They are vastly used in subjects like trigonometry, geometry and other concepts like probability, complex numbers and statistics. Without the Pi concept, mathematics loses its core.

The concept of Pi has often intrigued mathematicians, physicists, and scholars over a long period of time, often trying to memorize or recall the value of pi to the highest number of decimal places. The significance of Pi Day is also elevated as it coincides with the birthday of one of the greatest scientific minds, Albert Einstein.

The Pi formula is revered by the scientists and mathematicians to move many blockages in their passion to make innovations and think in a broader, non-conformist way. As great scientists have always reiterated that ‘Great minds often tend to lose their objectivity in the pursuit of excellence’, Pi Day is hallmarked to inspire young minds and talents to create, innovate and juxtapose concepts in their goals to achieve something new and serve humanity in their unique ways.

Authored by- Sangeeta Hajela, Principal, DPS Indirapuram

