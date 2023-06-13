MPPSC SSE, SFS Final Answer Key 2023 released; Get link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MPPSC SSE, SFS Final Answer Key 2023 released

MPPSC Final Answer Key 2023: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the final answer key for State Service Exam (SSE) and State Forest Service (SFS) Examination 2022. Aspirants can check and download the SSE, SFS prelims exam 2022 final answer key through the official website-- mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The MPPSC has conducted the Madhya Pradesh SSE, SFS preliminary examination on May 21, 2023. The examination was held in two shifts, first shift was conducted from 10 AM to 12 Noon and the second shift was conducted from 2:15 PM to 4:15 PM. The MPPSC recruitment is being held to fill a total of 427 posts of state services, whereas the exact number of vacancies in SFS will be notified later.

Steps to Download MPPSC SSE/SFS Final Answer Key 2023