MPPSC SSE, SFS Final Answer Key 2023 released; Get link here

Aspirants can check and download the SSE, SFS prelims exam 2022 final answer key through the official website-- mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava New Delhi Updated on: June 13, 2023 13:48 IST
MPPSC Final Answer Key 2023: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the final answer key for State Service Exam (SSE) and State Forest Service (SFS) Examination 2022. Aspirants can check and download the SSE, SFS prelims exam 2022 final answer key through the official website-- mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The MPPSC has conducted the Madhya Pradesh SSE, SFS preliminary examination on May 21, 2023. The examination was held in two shifts, first shift was conducted from 10 AM to 12 Noon and the second shift was conducted from 2:15 PM to 4:15 PM. The MPPSC recruitment is being held to fill a total of 427 posts of state services, whereas the exact number of vacancies in SFS will be notified later.

Steps to Download MPPSC SSE/SFS Final Answer Key 2023

  • Visit the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in
  • Go to the 'What's New' section on the homepage
  • Click on the link that reads, "Final Answer Key - State Service and State Forest Service Exam 2022"
  • The MPPSC final answer key will appear on the screen
  • Download the answer key PDF and save it for future reference.

