IIT Bombay anti-discrimination guidelines: ‘Don't ask other students about their JEE Advanced or GATE score’

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) has issued anti-discrimination guidelines in response to the alleged caste-based discrimination on campus. The institute in its guidelines has also forbidden students from sharing jokes or comments that are bigoted, sexist, casteist, or abusive.

The IIT-B in its guidelines has stated that it is 'inappropriate' to ask other students about their JEE Advanced ranks/ GATE scores, or any other information that may reveal the caste or other related aspects. To build an inclusive atmosphere on campus, the institute has urged students to introduce, interact and build bonds among themselves, regardless of factors such as caste, religion, or socio-economic status.

"It is equally inappropriate for students to ask other students about their JEE (Advanced) ranks/ GATE scores, or any other information that may reveal the caste or other related aspects. While the student asking the question may feel it is innocent, and it may be driven purely by curiosity, asking the question can often have an adverse impact on the other student. Asking could appear like an attempt to find the caste, and may set the stage for discrimination", reads an official statement.

The IIT-B anti-discrimination notice is circulated among students and also pasted at different locations on campus, especially in the hostel areas. Darshan's death by suicide triggered a conversation on the many forms of caste-based discrimination in IIT campuses. The question of asking JEE rank was one of the most important of the concerns raised by many as it indicated whether a student has been admitted to a reserved category seat.