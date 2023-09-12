G20 declaration renews global resolve on equitable future through education: Dharmendra Pradhan

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

G20 Summit 2023: The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said that the G20 Declaration has renewed the global resolve to work for an equitable and sustainable future through education and has provided a roadmap for it.

"The New Delhi Leaders' Declaration, by prioritizing deliberations on critical areas like foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN), tech-enabled learning, building capacities for lifelong learning and the future of work and strengthening research and innovation through collaboration, has renewed the global resolve to work for an equitable and sustainable future through education and has provided a roadmap for the same," Pradhan told reporters.

According to Pradhan, Declaration resonates the priority of the education working group on the three key acceleration factors—the digital transformation, the green transition, and women-led development.

"This is reflected in the commitment to enhancing women's meaningful participation as decision makers, including in quality education, and focus on developing digital public infrastructure including in education," he added.

The G20 made a commitment on Saturday to use digital technologies to close the digital divide for all students and help teachers and educational institutions keep up with new trends and technological advancements in recognition of the value of investing in human capital development.

In their Leaders' Declaration, the G20 members endorsed encouraging open, equitable, and safe scientific collaboration as well as the movement of students, scholars, researchers, and scientists between institutions of higher learning and research. Expanding access to top-notch technical and vocational education and training was another point made in the Declaration.

(With PTI Inputs)