Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari awarded with Ph.D. degree

Dr. Rajendra Kumar Tiwari, a former Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh and a 1985 batch IAS officer, was awarded a PhD degree by Governor Anandi Ben Patel during the convocation of Dr. Abdul Kalam Technical University today, December 26.

His research subject was 'A Study of the Public Service Delivery System about the state of Uttar Pradesh.' The study is based on a large survey of over 1,000 service recipients and 700 officers. The study has introduced a new model to measure service delivery effectiveness. It also evaluates overall public satisfaction gained in the process. The research has been done under the supervision of Dr MK Jha Indira Gandhi Institute of Cooperative Management.

With over 37 years of experience in various government roles, including Chief Secretary UP, APC, Additional Chief Secretary, and Commissioner, Dr. Tiwari has received numerous awards for initiatives like the Private Universities Act, GST implementation, Swachh Bharat Mission, labour reforms, and efficient Covid management.

Presently, he is engaged in establishing an International Institute of Water in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, collaborating with multiple stakeholders. Dr. Tiwari emphasized the importance of a lifelong learning journey and is dedicated to giving back to society, the nation, and the world. He also expressed gratitude to the State and Government of UP, its people, officers, and his family for their unwavering support throughout his research endeavour.