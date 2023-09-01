DU UG Admission 2023: Round 1 seat allocation result at admission.uod.ac.in today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV DU UG spot round 1 allocation today

DU UG Admission 2023: The University of Delhi will declare the round 1 allotment result for DU UG Spot admission 2023 today, September 1. Candidates who have applied for the spot round admission can check the seat allotment result on the official website, admission.uod.ac.in.

The allocated seats will be the final in the DU UG Spot admission round and no withdrawal or upgradation of seat will be available to candidates. “It will be mandatory for the candidate to take admission to the seat allocated in the spot admission round-1. Failure to accept the allocated seat in the spot admission round will forfeit the candidate’s eligibility for admission to UoD,” the university said in a statement.

Candidates who are allotted seats in the DU UG spot round allocation will have to submit their acceptance against the allocated seats between September 1 and September 3, 2023. Colleges are required to verify and approve the applications received from the candidates between September 2 and September 4. The last date for depositing the admission fee at the allotteds college is September 5.

How to Check DU UG Spot Allocation List 2023

Students can check the DU UG spot seat allotment result by following the steps provided here.