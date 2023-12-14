Delhi School students visit Parliament during winter session

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Parliament

The winter session of the parliament witnessed a special event where school students, accompanied by their teachers, were taken for an educational visit to witness the inner workings of the Parliament. This unique opportunity allowed young minds to step beyond the boundaries of classroom learning and gain practical insights into democratic governance.

On December 14, eight security personnel were suspended for a security breach in the Parliament. According to the information received from PTI, these personnel belonged to various security agencies and were identified as Rampal, Arvind, Vir Das, Ganesh, Anil, Pradeep, Vimitt, and Narendra. All of them were working on deputation for the Parliament's security. The decision to suspend them was taken due to the parliamentary terror attack that took place on December 5.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow smoke from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.