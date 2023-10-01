All schools in Uttar Pradesh will remain open today | Know why

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representational Image

All board schools in Uttar Pradesh will remain open today, October 1, as per the instructions of the Chief Minister, Yogi Adiyanath. This decision has been taken in view of Gandhi Jayanti being celebrated on October 2.

As part of the 'Swachhajanli' program, schools will conduct an hour-long 'Shramdaan' program. Furthermore, all schools will participate in 'Prabhat Pheris', which involves students and teachers performing Shramdaan. As a token of appreciation, students will be given sweets after the activity.

On the occasion of the 154th Gandhi Jayanti, a cleanliness program spanning 154 hours has been implemented. As part of the program, school students have been asked to participate in the Prabhat Pheri and give the message of "Cleanliness is Service" to society. The program also seeks to increase public awareness about the prohibition of plastic and polythene. Its goal is to encourage a cleaner and more sustainable environment globally.

Also, The state's secondary education department has issued directives stating that all schools in Uttar Pradesh are required to conduct a 15-minute morning assembly focused on cleanliness. This morning assembly is mandatory for every school and will serve as a regular feature of the curriculum. Chief Minister Adityanath has further requested that school principals arrive 15 minutes early for the assembly.

