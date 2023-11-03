Friday, November 03, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Academic Holiday Calendar 2023: Schools, colleges to remain closed on THESE days in November and December

Academic Holiday Calendar 2023: Schools, colleges to remain closed on THESE days in November and December

Explore the 2023 Holiday Calendar: Schools and Colleges Closed in November and December. Check list of the upcoming holidays here.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: November 03, 2023 12:30 IST
school holiday today news, school holiday list 2023-24, school holiday list 2023 PDF,
Image Source : FREEPIK Academic Holiday Calendar 2023

The month of November is filled with a lot of festivals and celebrations. During this month, both students and teachers utilize this time for recreational pursuits, pursuing personal interests, and embracing valuable moments with loved ones. In this article, we have curated a list of school holidays in November, and December. Whether it's the Diwali festival or other regional celebrations, November offers a unique blend of relaxation and festivities for students in India. Let's have a look at the upcoming holidays in this month. 

 

School Holiday List in India: Schools to remain closed on These days in November 

Day and Date  Event

Friday, November 10

 Wangala Festival
Sunday, November 12  Diwali
Monday, November 13 Goverdhan Pooja
Tuesday, November 14 Children's Day
Wednesday, November 15 Bhai Dooj
Sunday, November 19 Chhat Pooja
Thursday, November 23 Seng Kut Snem
Friday, November 24  Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day
Monday, November 27 Guru Nanak Jayanti
Thursday, November 30 Kanaka Dassa Jayanti
 

School Holiday List in India:  Schools to remain closed on THESE days in December

Day and Date Event
Sunday, December 24, 2023 Christmas Eve
Monday, December 25, 2023 Christmas
Sunday, December 31, 2023  New Year’s Eve
 
School holidays may vary from state to state. All the students and parents have been advised to refer to the individuals' school diary or administration to determine the specific number of holidays their school observes. 

Delhi Primary Schools shifted online

Meanwhile, the Delhi primary schools will remain closed for the next two days due to air pollution. The Delhi government announced that the government and private primary schools in the City will remain closed on November 3 and 4. However, the online classes will be conducted in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The schools will remain open for teachers and staff.  
 
Delhi Air Quality Level (AIQ) was recorded at 346 on November 3 morning. Similar was the condition of the NCR regions including Noida, Gurugram, and Faridabad. However, respective state governments have not declared the holiday as of now but the administration is requesting online classes. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Education News

Latest News