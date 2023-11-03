Academic Holiday Calendar 2023: Schools, colleges to remain closed on THESE days in November and December

The month of November is filled with a lot of festivals and celebrations. During this month, both students and teachers utilize this time for recreational pursuits, pursuing personal interests, and embracing valuable moments with loved ones. In this article, we have curated a list of school holidays in November, and December. Whether it's the Diwali festival or other regional celebrations, November offers a unique blend of relaxation and festivities for students in India. Let's have a look at the upcoming holidays in this month.
School Holiday List in India: Schools to remain closed on These days in November
|Day and Date
|Event
|
Friday, November 10
|Wangala Festival
|Sunday, November 12
|Diwali
|Monday, November 13
|Goverdhan Pooja
|Tuesday, November 14
|Children's Day
|Wednesday, November 15
|Bhai Dooj
|Sunday, November 19
|Chhat Pooja
|Thursday, November 23
|Seng Kut Snem
|Friday, November 24
|Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day
|Monday, November 27
|Guru Nanak Jayanti
|Thursday, November 30
|Kanaka Dassa Jayanti
School Holiday List in India: Schools to remain closed on THESE days in December
|Day and Date
|Event
|Sunday, December 24, 2023
|Christmas Eve
|Monday, December 25, 2023
|Christmas
|Sunday, December 31, 2023
|New Year’s Eve