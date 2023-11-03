Academic Holiday Calendar 2023: Schools, colleges to remain closed on THESE days in November and December

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Academic Holiday Calendar 2023

The month of November is filled with a lot of festivals and celebrations. During this month, both students and teachers utilize this time for recreational pursuits, pursuing personal interests, and embracing valuable moments with loved ones. In this article, we have curated a list of school holidays in November, and December. Whether it's the Diwali festival or other regional celebrations, November offers a unique blend of relaxation and festivities for students in India. Let's have a look at the upcoming holidays in this month.

School Holiday List in India: Schools to remain closed on These days in November

Day and Date Event Friday, November 10 Wangala Festival Sunday, November 12 Diwali Monday, November 13 Goverdhan Pooja Tuesday, November 14 Children's Day Wednesday, November 15 Bhai Dooj Sunday, November 19 Chhat Pooja Thursday, November 23 Seng Kut Snem Friday, November 24 Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day Monday, November 27 Guru Nanak Jayanti Thursday, November 30 Kanaka Dassa Jayanti

School Holiday List in India: Schools to remain closed on THESE days in December

Day and Date Event Sunday, December 24, 2023 Christmas Eve Monday, December 25, 2023 Christmas Sunday, December 31, 2023 New Year’s Eve

School holidays may vary from state to state. All the students and parents have been advised to refer to the individuals' school diary or administration to determine the specific number of holidays their school observes.

Delhi Primary Schools shifted online

Meanwhile, the Delhi primary schools will remain closed for the next two days due to air pollution. The Delhi government announced that the government and private primary schools in the City will remain closed on November 3 and 4. However, the online classes will be conducted in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The schools will remain open for teachers and staff.

Delhi Air Quality Level (AIQ) was recorded at 346 on November 3 morning. Similar was the condition of the NCR regions including Noida, Gurugram, and Faridabad. However, respective state governments have not declared the holiday as of now but the administration is requesting online classes.