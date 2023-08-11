78% parents in rural India want their daughters to study till graduation and more: Report

Follow us on Image Source : FILE 75% boys and 65% girls dropped out of school

There has been a lot of improvement in the education level after the years of independence of the country. Along with this, a lot of improvement has been registered in the education of girls. This is the main reason why school dropout of girls has decreased. Recently, the Ministry of Education has informed the country about this through a report. The report was shared by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Talking on which the Education Minister said that now 78 percent parents of girls in rural areas want to give graduation and higher education to their children. Additionally, 82 percent of parents in rural areas want their sons to be educated. According to the report, old norms have been broken in the society and parents want that their daughters should not lag behind sons in the matter of graduation.

Ministry of Education released the report

Recently the Ministry of Education has released its first 'Status of Primary Education in Rural India' report. This report has been prepared on the basis of data shared by 6,229 rural households from 20 states. In these figures of the report, children from 6 years to 14 years of age in rural areas have been included. Of the 6,229 rural households surveyed, 6,135 had school-going students. Although there were 56 such students who had left the school, there were also 38 such children who had never taken admission in the school.

Family income is also the reason for leaving school

According to reports, out of 56 dropout students, 36.8 percent of girl parents said their daughters dropped out because they needed to help with the family income. While 31.6 percent parents said that their children dropped out due to lack of interest in studies. On the other hand, 21.1 percent parents reported that their daughters dropped out of school because of household chores and taking care of siblings.

75% boys and 65% girls dropped out of school

Reports further stated that a total of 71.8 percent boys' parents said that lack of interest in studies was the main reason for their sons dropping out of school. Whereas, 48.7 percent said that their sons had left studies because they had to contribute to the family income. It was told in the survey that one-fourth of the boys leave the school during the primary education itself. The dropout rate of girls at this level was more than 35 percent. At the same time, it was also mentioned in the report that after completing primary school education, about 75 percent of boys and 65 percent of girls had dropped out of school.