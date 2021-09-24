TS EDCET Result 2021 declared, how to download score card

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Download TS EdCET score card at edcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EDCET Result 2021: The Osmania University, Hyderabad on Friday declared the results of the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EDCET 2021). Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their TS EDCET 2021 exam results at edcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS Ed CET was conducted on August 24 and 25.

TS EDCET Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website -- edcet.tsche.ac.in Click on 'TS Ed CET 2021 Result' Enter your login credentials TS EDCET 2021 Result 2020 will be displayed on screen Download EdCET result, take a print out for further reference.

Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test-2020 (TS Ed.CET 2021) is a common entrance test conducted for admission in to B.Ed (two years) Regular course in the Colleges of Education in Telangana State for the academic year 2021-22.

For details on TS EDCET exam, please visit the website- edcet.tsche.ac.in.

