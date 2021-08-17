Tuesday, August 17, 2021
     
TS Ed CET admit card 2021 released, how to download

TS Ed CET is scheduled to be conducted on August 24 and 25. Download hall ticket at edcet.tsche.ac.in

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 17, 2021 18:56 IST
TS Ed CET 2021
Image Source : FILE

TS Ed CET will be held on August 24 and 25 

TS Ed CET admit card 2021: The admit card for the Telangana State Council of Higher Education Common Entrance Test-2021 (TS Ed. CET-2021) has been released. The candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- edcet.tsche.ac.in

TS Ed CET is scheduled to be conducted on August 24 and 25. The entrance exam will be conducted in both shifts- first shift will be held from 10 am to 12 pm, and the second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. 

TS Ed CET admit card 2021: How to download 

  1. Visit the official website- edcet.tsche.ac.in 
  2. Click on the download 'admit card' link 
  3. Enter registration number, date of birth 

India Tv - TS Ed CET hall ticket

Image Source : WEBSITE

Download TS Ed CET hall ticket at edcet.tsche.ac.in 

  1. Hall ticket will be appeared on screen 
  2. Download admit card, take a print out for further reference. 

Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test-2020 (TS Ed.CET 2020) is a common entrance test conducted for admission in to B.Ed (two years) Regular course in the Colleges of Education in Telangana State for the academic year 2020-21.  

