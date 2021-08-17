TS Ed CET admit card 2021 released, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE TS Ed CET will be held on August 24 and 25

TS Ed CET admit card 2021: The admit card for the Telangana State Council of Higher Education Common Entrance Test-2021 (TS Ed. CET-2021) has been released. The candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- edcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS Ed CET is scheduled to be conducted on August 24 and 25. The entrance exam will be conducted in both shifts- first shift will be held from 10 am to 12 pm, and the second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

TS Ed CET admit card 2021: How to download

Visit the official website- edcet.tsche.ac.in Click on the download 'admit card' link Enter registration number, date of birth

Hall ticket will be appeared on screen Download admit card, take a print out for further reference.

Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test-2020 (TS Ed.CET 2020) is a common entrance test conducted for admission in to B.Ed (two years) Regular course in the Colleges of Education in Telangana State for the academic year 2020-21.

