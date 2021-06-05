Image Source : PTI TN HSC +2 Exams 2021: Tamil Nadu Class 12 board exams cancelled

TN HSC +2 Exams 2021: The Tamil Nadu government has cancelled the Class 12 board examinations or TN HSC +2 exams 2021 and said a committee would be set up to decide on awarding marks to students. The decision was in view of the high prevalence of the second wave of COVID-19 in several parts of Tamil Nadu and also considering the chances of a third wave, the government said.

Following three days of consultations with stakeholders including teachers, educationists and experts, Chief Minister M K Stalin said "the class 12 board examination for this year is cancelled."

A committee, headed by School Education Department Principal Secretary, would be set up to decide on giving marks to students and based on its recommendation, marks would be awarded, an official release said, adding such marks alone shall be the basis for admission to college courses.

Last month, the state government had cancelled the TN SSLC or Class 10 board examination, along with the Class 11 exams in view of the Covid-19 situation across the state

