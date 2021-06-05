Image Source : PTI Himachal Pradesh Board HPBOSE Class 12 exam cancelled

HPBOSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021: The Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday announced to cancel the class 10 exam due to prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state. The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) would devise a formula for calculating the awards keeping in view the formula being devised by the CBSE and will declare the results accordingly.

It was also decided that in case the students are not satisfied with the results they would be allowed to appear in a special examination to be conducted once the situation becomes conducive.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to extend the statewide Covid-19 restrictions till June 14. A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

(With IANS Inputs)

