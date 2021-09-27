NTA NEET UG 2021: Answer key to be out soon, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NTA NEET UG 2021 will release the official answer key soon.

NTA NEET UG 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) official answer key soon. NTA will update the official answer key of NEET 2021 on the NTA NEET website -- neet.nta.nic.in. Around 16 lakh aspirants of medicine and allied courses took the test of NEET 2021 on September 12. NTA will release the NEET provisional answer keys of all the sections of the NTA NEET test and NEET OMR sheets of the candidates before releasing the final answer key.

NEET Final Answer Key 2021: How to download

Go to the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in Click on the link for NEET Answer Key 2021 Insert the login credentials, if required Submit and view the NEET code-wise official answer key

NEET UG 2021: Application form

The NEET-UG 2021 application form was divided into two sets, or phases, this year. The second set of information will have to be filled by the candidates before the declaration of the NEET 2021 result or downloading of the NEET scorecard.

NTA is yet to announce the phase 2 registration for NEET 2021 date soon. If a NEET-UG applicant fails to complete both phases of registration, his or her candidature will be cancelled, and the NEET UG result will not be declared.

