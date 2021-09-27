Cyclone Gulab: Andhra University, JNTU Hyderabad postpone exam amid heavy rains

Follow us on Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE JNTUH has postponed all exams scheduled to be conducted on Monday (September 27)

Cyclone Gulab: Amid heavy rainfall alert due to Cyclone Gulab, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has postponed all exams scheduled to be conducted on Monday (September 27). According to JNTUH, the BTech, BPharm, PharmD, and PharmD (PB) regular and supplementary exams have been postponed.

Meanwhile, the remaining exams will be held as per schedule from September 28. JNTUH Registrar Dr. M Manzoor Hussain said, "in view of bad weather conditions and heavy rains and also considering the requests received from various rural college Principals, the B.Tech/B.Pharm./Pharm.D/Pharm.D(PB) Regular and Supplementary Examinations of the University scheduled on September 27 have been postponed and the rescheduled date will be announced soon."

Andhra University, Visakhapatnam has also deferred the ongoing exams, it will now be conducted from October 1 to 8 for all undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional courses. The BTech and BArch exams are scheduled to be conducted on October 6, MSc Applied Chemistry and MEd- October 1, BPharmacy- October 8.

