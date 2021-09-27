NTA BHU UG, PG entrance 2021 admit card released, how to download

Follow us on BHU UG, PG entrance exam will be held from September 28-30 and October 1, 3 and 4

BHU UG, PG entrance admit card 2021: The admit card for the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Entrance Test – 2021 for admission to the undergraduate (UET) and postgraduate (PET) programmes for the academic session 2021-22 has been released. The candidates can download the hall ticket at the official websites- nta.ac.in, bhuet.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the computer-based (CBT)/ pen and paper mode (OMR based) test (OMR) from September 28-30 and October 1, 3 and 4. The entire exam schedule is available at the websites- bhuet.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in.

BHU UG, PG entrance exam 2021: How to download admit card

Visit the official websites- bhuet.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in Click on the download 'admit card' link Enter log-in credentials- User Id and Password BHU UG, PG entrance exam hall ticket will appear on the screen Download admit card, take a printout for further reference.

BHU UET will be held for 23 papers, while PET will be conducted for 94 papers. The entrance will be held in 200 cities across the country. For details on BHU UG, PG entrance exam, candidates are advised to write at bhu@nta.ac.in or can call at 011-40759000.

