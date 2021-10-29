NEET-UG Result 2021: When, where, how to download scorecards

Follow us on NEET-UG Result 2021 will be available at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET-UG Result 2021: Following the Supreme Court’s nod to declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 result, National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the result of the medical entrance exam this week. The National Testing Agency earlier informed the court that the NEET result is ready for declaration, once released, candidates can check the result on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the National Testing Agency (NTA) to release the NEET result. A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao, Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai stayed the Bombay High Court’s recent order asking the NTA not to declare the NEET results and conduct re-examination for two aspirants whose question papers and OMR sheets had got mixed up at a centre in Maharashtra.

NEET-UG Result 2021: When and where to check

The result of NEET exam is likely to be released by October-end. A record 16.14 lakh candidates had registered for the NEET, once released, the candidates can check result at neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG Result 2021: How to download score card

Visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in Click on the link to download the result Login with application number/roll number, password/date of birth NEET-UG Result 2021 will appear on the screen Download the score card, take a print out for further reference.

NEET-UG 2021 exam was held on September 12. The preliminary answer key for NEET exam was earlier released, and candidates raised objections on it, following which the final answer key and result will be declared.

For details on NEET result, counselling process, candidates are advised to visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.

- With PTI inputs

READ MORE | NEET Result 2021: Supreme Court directs NTA to release medical entrance result

ALSO READ | NEET UG result 2021: Know top 10 medical colleges as per NIRF ranking

Latest Education News