NEET Result 2021: Supreme Court directs NTA to release medical entrance result

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEET Result to be announced soon

NEET Result 2021: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the National Testing Agency (NTA) to release the NEET result. A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao, Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai stayed the Bombay High Court’s recent order asking the NTA not to declare the NEET results and conduct re-examination for two aspirants whose question papers and OMR sheets had got mixed up at a centre in Maharashtra.

“We stay the high court judgement. The National Testing Agency can announce the results,” the bench said after taking note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who represented the NTA. “We will decide what happens to the two students upon reopening (after Diwali vacation). In the meanwhile, we issue notice and file a counter. But we cannot hold the results of 16 lakh students,” the bench said.

In an unprecedented order, the Bombay High Court on October 20 directed the NTA, set up in 2018 for conducting NEET for admission to undergraduate medical courses, to hold a fresh exams for the two students and declare their results along with the main results of the test conducted on September 12.

The high court had taken note of the fact that the test booklet and OMR sheet of two medical aspirants -- Vaishanavi Bhopali and Abhishek Shivaji – got mixed up at the examination centre before the start of the test and ordered that they be given fresh opportunity to appear.

A record 16.14 lakh candidates had registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) this year of which 95 per cent appeared for the exam. The NEET-UG exam was conducted across 3,800 centres. Once announced, NEET result will be available at the website- neet.nta.nic.in.

- With PTI inputs

READ MORE | NEET UG result 2021: Know top 10 medical colleges as per NIRF ranking

ALSO READ | NEET UG Result 2021: How to download score card

Latest Education News