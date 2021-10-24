NEET UG result 2021: Know top 10 medical colleges as per NIRF ranking

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Here is a list of the top 10 medical colleges as per the NIRF Ranking.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 result. Once the NEET UG Result 2021 is released, Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the counselling process for UG medical admission. Candidates eligible for 15 per cent of all India quota seats will be eligible for the MCC counselling. Admission in state counselling will also be granted based on the NEET score and rank.

Several medical colleges will participate In the NEET 2021 counselling rounds, however, the question remains, which are the best medical colleges in India? The answer to this has been provided by the Ministry of Education which releases the NIRF ranking every year.

As per NIRF 2021 ranking, these are the top 10 medical colleges in India

1: AIIMS Delhi

AIIMS Delhi is regarded as the premier medical institute in India. There are a total of 15 AIIMS institutes in the country including-- AIIMS Delhi, AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMSPatna, AIIMS Raipur, AIIMS Rishikesh, AIIMS Raebareli, AIIMS Mangalagiri, AIIMS Nagpur, AIIMS Gorakhpur, AIIMS Kalyani, AIIMS Bathinda, AIIMS Deoghar, AIIMS Bibinagar. 8 AIIMS (Guwahati, Vijaypur, Bilaspur, Madurai, Darbhanga, Kashmir, Rajkot, and Manethi) will soon become functional.

2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh

PGIMER Chandigarh is a government medical university established in 1962. This institute is renowned for its research in different rural health and environmental problems. It is also recognised as an Institute of National Importance (INI) by the Indian Parliament.

3: Christian Medical College Vellore

CMC Vellore is responsible for many great medical achievements in India such as the first open-heart surgery in India (1961), the first Kidney transplant in India (1971), the first reconstructive surgery for Leprosy in the world (1948), and many more. CMC Vellore was established in 1900.

4: NIMHANS Bangalore

NIMHANS Bangalore is a government medical college best known for mental health and neuroscience education. NIMHANS was started as a lunatic asylum in 1847 which was later converted into a mental hospital in 1925.

5: SGPGI Lucknow

SGPGI Lucknow provides BSc, MD, MCh, DM, PDAF, MSc various medical specialisations. SGPGI is a tertiary care referral hospital too, it provides medical care at a very low cost.

6: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Located in Coimbatore, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is a deemed university. It provides medical courses through its health science campus situated in Kochi as Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS).

7: Banaras Hindu University Varanasi

The medical wing of BHU -- Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS-BHU)-- was established in 1960. IMS-BHU consists of a faculty of medicine, faculty of dental sciences, and faculty of Ayurveda.

8: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) Puducherry

JIPMER Puducherry was established in 1823 by the French East India Company. It is a government medical college recognised by the Indian Parliament as an Institute of National importance (INI).

9: King George’s Medical College (KGMC) Lucknow

KGMC Lucknow provides more than 28 post-graduate medical courses and 13 doctoral degrees.

10: Kasturba Medical College Manipal

Kasturba Medical College is a private medical college situated in Karnataka. KMC is a constituent institute of Manipal University (MAHE).

