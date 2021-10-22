Friday, October 22, 2021
     
NTA NEET UG 2021 second phase application window reopens, important details

Candidates can fill the second set of information till October 26, and make corrections of particulars of the first and second phase of applications.

New Delhi Updated on: October 22, 2021 14:22 IST
NEET UG 2021: The application process for filling the second set of information and correction in the particulars for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021 has been reopened. Candidates can fill the second set of information till October 26, and make corrections of particulars of the first and second phase of applications. 

Candidates can make changes in gender, e-mail address, nationality, category, sub-category, and other relevant fields. “The candidates are strongly advised to check, cross-check, and verify their registered e-mail address and ensure that it is their own e-mail address only as NTA will be sending the scanned copy of the scorecard to the registered e-mail address,” NTA official notification mentioned. 

The candidates who are facing difficulties in making corrections of the online application can mail at neet@nta.ac.in or contact- 011-40759000. For updates on NTA NEET 2021, please visit the website- neet.nta.nic.in

