NEET UG Result 2021: Check date, time, how to download here

NEET UG Result 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) result 2021 by October 30. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the NEET-UG result release date 2021 as of now.

Once released, candidates will be able to check their NEET UG 2021 result from the official website of NEET-- neet.nta.nic.in. NTA will release both the NEET UG result and the final answer key together.

NEET UG 2021 Result: How to download

Go to the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in Click on the link to download the result Login with application number/roll number, password/date of birth Download the result and take a printout of the same for future references.

NEET UG 2021: Important dates

NEET UG Exam 2021 was conducted on September 12

NEET UG provisional answer key was released on October 15

The window to raise objection opened on October 15

The window to raise objections closed on October 17

The NEET-UG 2021 result is expected to be released by October 30.

A record 16.14 lakh candidates had registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) this year of which 95 per cent appeared for the exam. The NEET-UG exam was conducted across 3,800 centres.

