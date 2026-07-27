Gyaneshwari Yadav clinches silver in 53kg weightlifting at Commonwealth Games 2026

Glasgow:

Gyaneshwari Yadav won the silver medal in the 53 kg weightlifting event, bringing home the fifth medal for the Indian contingent at the Commonwealth Games 2026. It is interesting to note that Gyaneshwari remained in complete control throughout the event and started with clean lifts of 82 kg, 85 kg, and 88 kg.

She headed into the Clean and Jerk portion of the event in second place behind Nigeria’s Onome Didih. As for the Clean and Jerk, she started with a lift of 103 kg. However, Didih followed it up with a lift of 105 kg. For her second attempt, Yadav went on to lift 107 kg, but the Nigerian followed it up with a lift of 110 kg.

The Indian star’s final attempt saw her lift 111 kg, which secured her the silver medal and confirmed Didih’s gold medal at the event. Furthermore, third place was secured by Canada’s Rebeka Groulx.

Notably, the Indian contingent was quite strong in weightlifting in the Commonwealth Games in 2022 with 10 medals that included three golds and three silvers, and a similar showing is expected from the contingent in Glasgow as well.

Before the event, the squad was hit with a major roadblock as India’s weightlifting contingent was cut short from 16 to 11 after multiple doping violations. Dilbag Singh was the latest to withdraw, as he was pulled out last week.

India contingent had a fruitful day on day 5

Speaking of other events, 27th July proved to be a positive day for the Indian contingent. Murali Sreeshankhar and Lokesh Sathyanathan made their way into the final of the men’s long jump event. The two stars performed brilliant and made their way into the final.

Furthermore, Sajan Prakash performed brilliantly in 200m butterfly swimming and also made his way into the final of the event. He finished in second place behind Scotland’s Duncan Scott to book his berth in the summit clash.

Additionally, Tejas Shirse competed in the men’s 110-metre hurdles and made his way into the final. Even after upsetting the seventh hurdle, Shirse ended up finishing in third place to secure the final berth.

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Murali Sreeshankar qualifies for men's long jump final in CWG 2026; Sajan Prakash qualifies for swimming final