NEET MDS 2022 exam postponed, to be held on June 4

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2022 has been rescheduled to June 4, according to an official notification by the National Board of Examination (NBE). The exam was initially scheduled to be held on December 19, 2021, but has been postponed as the admission process for the academic session 2021-22 has not been completed yet.

“In view of the admissions for the academic session 2021-22 being delayed and yet to be completed, the conduct of NEET-MDS 2022 for admissions to academic session 2022-23 has been deferred, with the concurrence of the Dental Council of India vide its letter No. DE-NEET (MDS) Admission-2021/2672 dated 18.10.2021,” read the new statement by NBE.

NEET MDS is a national-level entrance exam held by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Science (NBEMS) for admission to postgraduate Dental courses.

