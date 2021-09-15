Manabadi AP POLYCET Result 2021 declared, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE AP POLYCET result is available to download at polycetap.nic.in

AP POLYCET Result 2021: The Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) result 2021 has been declared. Candidates who appeared for the AP POLYCET-2021 can check their result on polycetap.nic.in. The AP POLYCET was conducted on September 1.

POLYCET is a Polytechnic common entrance test conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, AP, Vijayawada for the admission of candidates to all diploma courses in engineering / non-engineering/technology offered at polytechnics/ institutions (including aided and unaided private polytechnics/institutions running as 2nd shift in private engineering colleges) in Andhra Pradesh state for the academic year 2021 - 2022.

AP POLYCET Result-2021: How to check

Visit the official website of SBTET at polycetap.nic.in Click on the "POLYCET Result-2021" link available on the home page Enter the login credentials and click on submit Your result will appear on the screen Check the result and download the page Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates will be offered admission on the basis of the marks obtained by the candidates in mathematics, physics, and their date of birth in order. State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh, will declare counseling details once the result is out. AP POLYCET 2021 application process began on July 28.

ALSO READ | Bihar JEE Main 2021 topper credits sister's role behind success, NCERT books for preparation

READ MORE | Delhi JEE Main 2021 topper shares success strategy, wants to pursue Computer Science from IIT Delhi

Latest Education News