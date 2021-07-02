KVS Admissions 2021: Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 service priority category list to be released today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE The provisional list for KVS admission will be availaable till July 6

KVS Admissions 2021: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will release the priority service category list for class 1 admission from July 2. The admission list will be available till July 6, the candidates can check and download through the official website- kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. The first admission list was earlier released on June 23 and second admission list on June 30.

As per the guidelines, out of the available seats of fresh admission, 25 percent shall be reserved for Right to Education, 15 percent shall be reserved for SC, 7.5 percent shall be reserved for ST, and 27 percent seats reserved for OBC- Non Creamy layer.

A child must be 5 years old as of March 31 in the academic year in which admission is sought for Class I. (Child born on 1st April should also be considered). The maximum age of the child should be 7 years. The maximum age limit can be relaxed by two years in case of Differently abled children by the Principal.

The third admission list will be released on July 5, if seats remain vacant.

Latest Education News