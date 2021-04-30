KVS admissions 2021 deadline extended for Class 1

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL Check KVS admissions 2021 schedule

KVS admissions 2021: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has extended the admission process for class 1, which was scheduled to be closed on April 23. As per the KVS notification, the admission process will now be concluded after April 30. “The declaration of class -1 admission to be done after April 30 (instead of 23 April), depending on the situation,” KVS official notification mentioned.

The admission deadline for other classes, classes 2 to 9 has also been extended. Meanwhile, there will be no admission test for class 9. “Class 9 admission to be done on the basis of priority category. Admission test will not be conducted for admission in Class 9,” the official notification mentioned.

As per the guidelines, out of the available seats of fresh admission, 25 percent shall be reserved for Right to Education, 15 percent shall be reserved for SC, 7.5 percent shall be reserved for ST, and 27 percent seats reserved for OBC- Non Creamy layer.

The candidates can check the admission process schedule at the official website- kvsangathan.nic.in.

