KVS Admissions 2021: Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 admission schedule released. Check details

KVS Class 1 Admission Schedule 2021: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the schedule for Class 1 admission 2021. According to the schedule, the registration process for KVS Admission 2021 will begin on April 1, from 10 am onwards. Parents or guardians who want to register their children for the admission process can check the schedule on the official website-- kvsangathan.nic.in.

As per the guidelines, out of the available seats of fresh admission, 25 percent shall be reserved for Right to Education, 15 percent shall be reserved for SC, 7.5 percent shall be reserved for ST, and 27 percent seats reserved for OBC- Non Creamy layer.

KVS Class 1 Admission 2021: Schedule

KVS Class 1 Admission 2021: Age limit

A child must be 5 years old as of March 31 in the academic year in which admission is sought for Class I. (Child born on 1st April should also be considered).

The maximum age of the child should be 7 years. The maximum age limit can be relaxed by two years in case of Differently abled children by the Principal.

