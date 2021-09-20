Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021 declared: Websites, direct link, how to check

Follow us on Karnataka 2nd PUC result declared

Karnataka PUC II Result 2021: The Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka (PUE) has declared the Karnataka 2nd PUC or Class 12 Result 2021 on Monday (September 20). Candidates will be able to check their Karnataka Board Class 12 results online at karresults.nic.in. Apart for this, the result can also be checked on other websites- kseeb.kar.nic.in, pue.kar.nic.in.

The 2nd PUC result for exam conducted in August-September has been declared.

Karnataka PUC II Result 2021: Direct link, websites to check

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Result is available at the websites- kseeb.kar.nic.in, pue.kar.nic.in

Karnataka PUC II Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website -- karresults.nic.in Click on the link, 'Karnataka HSC board exam 2021 result.' Enter all the required details and click on ‘submit.’ Your Karnataka 2nd PUC Result will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

The candidates who are not satisfied with the 2nd PUC, class 12 result took the exam held between August- September. The result for PUC II exam was earlier announced in July, and a total of 7 lakh candidates enrolled for the plus 2 exam. The students were assessed on the basis of internal assessment, giving weightage to class 11, 12 marks.

