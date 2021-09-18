DHSE Kerala Plus One exam 2021 revised time table released: Check schedule here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI DHSE Kerala Plus One Time Table 2021 has been released on Saturday (September 18).

DHSE Kerala class 11 exam 2021: Kerala Plus One Time Table 2021 has been released on Saturday (September 18) by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE Kerala. The DHSE class 11 revised schedule has been released on the official website-- dhsekerala.gov.in. The DHSE exams have been scheduled to be held from September 24. More details on the same are available on dhsekerala.gov.in.

Kerala Plus One Time Table 2021 has been released after the state government received a nod from Supreme Court to hold DHSE class 11 exams in offline mode. The official notice says that these exams would conclude on October 18 and separate guidelines have been issued for subjects with practical exams and those without practicals.

Kerala class 11 exam 2021: Timetable

Sociology, Anthropology, Electronics Systems, Electronic Service Technology, Main Arts subject-- September 24 Chemistry, History, Islamic History and Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English, Subsidiary Arts subjects-- September 28 Mathematics, Part 3 Languages, Sanskrit Sastra, Psychology-- September 30 Physics, Economics, Literature-- October 4 Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy-- October 6 Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Computer Application, English, Aesthetic, Sanskrit Sahithya-- October 8 Part 1 English-- October 11 Part 2 Languages, Computer Information Technology (Old), Computer Science and Information Technology-- October 13 Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics-- October 18

