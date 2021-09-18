DHSE Kerala Plus One exam 2021 revised time table released: Check schedule here

DHSE Kerala class 11 exam 2021: Kerala Plus One Time Table 2021 has been released on Saturday (September 18) by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE Kerala. The DHSE class 11 revised schedule has been released on the official website-- dhsekerala.gov.in. The DHSE exams have been scheduled to be held from September 24. More details on the same are available on dhsekerala.gov.in.
Kerala class 11 exam 2021: Timetable
- Sociology, Anthropology, Electronics Systems, Electronic Service Technology, Main Arts subject-- September 24
- Chemistry, History, Islamic History and Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English, Subsidiary Arts subjects-- September 28
- Mathematics, Part 3 Languages, Sanskrit Sastra, Psychology-- September 30
- Physics, Economics, Literature-- October 4
- Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy-- October 6
- Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Computer Application, English, Aesthetic, Sanskrit Sahithya-- October 8
- Part 1 English-- October 11
- Part 2 Languages, Computer Information Technology (Old), Computer Science and Information Technology-- October 13
- Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics-- October 18
READ| IIT Delhi researchers develop device to generate electricity from raindrops, ocean waves
ALSO READ| Afghanistan only nation on earth to bar half its population from secondary education