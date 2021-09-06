Jamia Hamdard to reopen from September 7 with 50% attendance

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The classes will be held in both the sessions - forenoon and afternoon with 50 per cent strength

Jamia Hamdard will reopen physical classes from Tuesday (September 7) in a phased manner for both the under graduate (UG)/ post graduate (PG) final year students. The classes will be held in both the sessions - forenoon and afternoon with 50 per cent strength in each shift.

The students of B.Sc/B.Tech/B.Pharm/BUMS/BBA/M.Sc./M.Tech/MBA/MCA/ M.Pharma and final year students of Paramedical Sciences and Rehabilitation Sciences can attend classes from tomorrow. "To ensure health and wellbeing of the students and staff, only those students who are permitted in the first phase will be allowed into the campus," the varsity release mentioned.

The university will be re-opened for the rest of the UG/PG students in next phase after review. "The classes for the rest of the courses shall continue to be offered through the online mode only. Online mode of Teaching will also remain an option for the students of UG/PG final year. Classes of all PG/UG Final year students will be held following all safety precautions," the university stated.

As per the notification, all those students who are granted permission to attend classes in person are required to produce a genuine Negative RT-PCR Test report and vaccination certificate at the time of entry into the University along with an undertaking/consent signed by their parents.

VC Prof Afshar Alam said, “Everything will be done in a phased and systematic manner. First preference for offline classes will be given to the final year students. It will include students from courses like B.Sc/B.Tech/B.Pharm/BUMS/BBA/M.Sc./M.Tech/MBA/MCA/ M.Pharma and final year students of Paramedical Sciences and Rehabilitation Sciences."

Outstation students are most likely to be called from the first week of September but attending offline classes is completely voluntary. "We have worked on the modalities after holding a meeting with all deans of the School. Hopefully from next week, we will be able to reopen the campus in a phased manner. Final-year students will get first preference. It will be a big relief to students who had been finding it hard to continue with offline classes," Registrar Syed Saud Akhtar said.

The offline classes may be suspended if there is a surge in COVID-19 cases, and students have to vacate the hostels on short notice.

