Jamia Hamdard launches PG programme in International Studies

Jamia Hamdard has launched two-year postgraduate programme in International Studies. The Master programme has a multi-disciplinary structure and draws on the teaching and research strengths of International Politics, Law, Economics and area studies (especially of Asia, Africa and the Middle East) as well as a wide range of languages.

The postgraduate programme is being designed targetting professionals who wants to make a career in corporate, academic environments or requiring international expertise in government. "The programme aims to prepare students for a variety of roles, such as working within a Foreign Service or other government department; international civil service (such as the United Nations or European Union); international NGOs (working in fields such as development, humanitarian assistance and conflict resolution); multinational corporations and international media," the varsity release mentioned.

VC M. Afshar Alam said, "We at Jamia Hamdard have designed this programme specifically for those graduates who wants to gain expertise and skills appropriate for a range of public and private sector careers where an advanced knowledge and understanding of contemporary international societies is integral to their work."

Eligibility: The candidates with a minimum 50 per cent marks in graduation can apply for the MA (International Studies) programme.

The candidates can apply on the official website- jamiahamdard.nopaperforms.com till September 15.

