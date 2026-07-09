3-year-old drowns, security guard electrocuted as heavy rains wreck havoc in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad:

At least two persons, including a three-year-old girl, lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad after heavy showers continued in Delhi-NCR for second straight day on Thursday, said officials.

The first of the two incidents was reported in the Vijay Nagar area where a three-year-old died after drowning in rainwater. The incident happened in the Sarvodaya Nagar locality, where a lot of water had accumulated following the heavy showers.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Pallavi who was outside her when the tragedy took place. She likely fell into a drain while playing outside her house and drowned, which caused her death, the police said.

Upon noticing the situation, the locals rushed to help her but it was too late. She was taken to a private hospital by her family members, who originally hail from Farrukhabad, where the doctors declared her dead. Later, the family members and locals staged a protest, demanding action over the incident.

"The police and other departments will take appropriate action in this case. We have assured the family members that appropriate action will be taken. We are providing all the necessary assistance to them," assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Upasana Pandey told reporters.

Security guard electrocuted to death

The second incident was reported near a park in the Nyay Khand 1 area, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Indirapuram Police Station. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Bablu, who worked as a security at a residential society.

Locals said Bablu, who was a native of Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur, was crossing a flooded road near the park when he was electrocuted. The locals rushed to the spot to rescue him, but it was too late.

Later, the police sent his body for a post-mortem and said further action will be taken accordingly. However, the locals blamed the administration for negligence and demanded action against the guilty. They also demanded that compensation must be provided to his family.

The police have initiated a probe and said further action will be take accordingly.

The heavy rains in Delhi-NCR

The entire Delhi-NCR, including Ghaziabad, have received heavy rains since Wednesday, causing waterlogging in many parts and disrupting traffic, while bringing life to a standstill. Other than the above-mentioned incidents, a section of a road in Vasundhara Sector 13 also caved in beside an under-construction basement after incessant rain, sending a parked car and a scooter into the pit.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, but the locals alleged there were no adequate safety arrangements.

The weather department has forecasted that the heavy rainfall will likely continue on Friday, as the monsoon activity will move north-northeastwards in the next 24 hours. It has advised people to remain cautious, as the heavy showers could lead to waterlogging and reduce visibility in many areas.

With inputs from Manoj Shukla

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