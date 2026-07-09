Gaurav Khanna wipes Akanksha Chamola's tears in Lock Upp 2, motivates her: 'I'll keep coming...'

New Delhi:

In the latest episode of Netflix's Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, TV actor Gaurav Khanna entered the show as a visitor to meet contestant Akanksha Chamola. The duo spoke about their divorce, with Gaurav clarifying that they are still legally married.

During their conversation, he also motivated Akanksha and praised her for the way she has been playing the game. The new episodes of Netflix's Lock Upp 2 air every Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm.

Gaurav Khanna wipes Akanksha Chamola's tears in Lock Upp 2

As Akanksha became emotional, Gaurav wiped away her tears and reassured her of his support. He also told her that he would "keep coming" to support and guide her, not just on the show but in life as well. While motivating her, Gaurav said, "Don't lose hope. I can see you losing hope; that's why I came. I know that you don't need me, but as long as I see you like this, I will keep coming and guiding you... Even in life." Watch the video below:

When Farah Khan brought up Akanksha Chamola's second secret about her sexuality in front of Gaurav Khanna, Akanksha said that he had accepted her graciously. Gaurav said, "You have the capacity; you are not only my wife, but you are also a very good actor, good performer, a good dancer; show them the talent."

When Akanksha Chamola revealed her sexuality in Lock Upp 2

In one of the episodes, hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh revealed that contestant Shreya Kalra had used Akanksha Chamola's second lifeline during a conversation with Sufi Motiwala. Commenting on this, Akanksha said, "I was bisexual before marriage. I have had relationships, not necessarily deeply intimate ones, but I have been in relationships with girls. I like girls; I admire them and am attracted to them. I feel that is my safe space. Growing up... I feel this is a patriarchal world, so you often gravitate towards your mother and sisters; there is a certain comfort zone found there. I love feminine energy. I really enjoy that comfort, and I thrive in it. We live in a society where people say girls can't be friends, that there is jealousy or competition. I didn't have any of that. To me, all women are beautiful. These are tags given by society; for me, it is true love. To me, all women are beautiful."

Also Read: Gaurav Khanna, Akanksha Chamola discuss their divorce: 'We're still legally husband and wife'